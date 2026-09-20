Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to New York

On September 20, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, departed for a working visit to New York, US, to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), Report informs.

As part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov will address the UN General Assembly's 81st session, as well as several other international events. The minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign state officials and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the session's High-Level Week.