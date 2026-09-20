Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to New York

    Foreign policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 12:00
    Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to New York

    On September 20, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, departed for a working visit to New York, US, to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), Report informs.

    As part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov will address the UN General Assembly's 81st session, as well as several other international events. The minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign state officials and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the session's High-Level Week.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly United Nations
    Ceyhun Bayramov Nyu Yorka işgüzar səfərə yola düşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов отбыл с рабочим визитом в Нью-Йорк

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