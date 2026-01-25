Azerbaijani envoy discusses bilateral cooperation with head of Georgian Bar Association

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    25 January, 2026
    The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, and the Chairman of the Georgian Bar Association, Irakli Kandashvili, discussed bilateral cooperation in the legal sphere.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Faig Guliyev emphasized the important role of the institution of advocacy in the formation of the rule of law and a fair judicial system, particularly noting the significance of the legal profession in building an independent and transparent judicial system in Georgia.

    The diplomat drew attention to the importance of successfully continuing the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the legal sphere as well. He emphasized the significance of expanding cooperation between the relevant legal structures of both countries, organizing mutual exchange of experience, implementing joint initiatives, and strengthening institutional ties. Faig Guliyev expressed readiness to support the process of coordination and cooperation in this direction.

    For his part, Irakli Kandashvili thanked for the attention, noting the importance of cooperation between the bar and legal communities of Azerbaijan and Georgia. He expressed readiness to further deepen ties in this area, implement mutually beneficial initiatives, and strengthen institutional cooperation.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

