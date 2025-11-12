Azerbaijani Embassy in US holds mobile consular service in Pennsylvania

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Washington, DC, organized a mobile consular service in the US state of Pennsylvania, Report informs.

The service was intended for Azerbaijani citizens living in Pennsylvania and nearby states. Over 20 citizens benefited from various consular services at the temporary office set up in Philadelphia.

Applicants received assistance with renewing passports, obtaining return certificates, consular registration, and notarial services.

The main goal of the mobile consular service is to improve access to consular assistance for Azerbaijani nationals in the US and ensure faster processing of procedures.

Notably, the mobile consular service initiative was first launched at the suggestion of Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim. For several years, such services have been held in various American cities and states, including New York, Texas, Illinois, and Massachusetts.