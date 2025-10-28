Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has departed on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, scheduled for October 29, Minister Bayramov will meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi and other high-ranking officials.

The visit will also include Bayramov's participation in the official opening ceremony of Azerbaijan's embassy building in Muscat.