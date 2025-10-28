Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow
Foreign policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 17:29
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has departed on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the visit, scheduled for October 29, Minister Bayramov will meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi and other high-ranking officials.
The visit will also include Bayramov's participation in the official opening ceremony of Azerbaijan's embassy building in Muscat.
Latest News
18:24
Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretaryRegion
18:17
Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine actionForeign policy
18:05
President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justiceDomestic policy
18:04
CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategyRegion
17:59
Azerbaijani insurance firms unlikely to enter Kazakh market in near future – EXCLUSIVEFinance
17:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our historyDomestic policy
17:46
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protectionForeign policy
17:29
Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrowForeign policy
17:26
Photo
Video