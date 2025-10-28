Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 17:29
    Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has departed on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the visit, scheduled for October 29, Minister Bayramov will meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi and other high-ranking officials.

    The visit will also include Bayramov's participation in the official opening ceremony of Azerbaijan's embassy building in Muscat.

    Azerbaijan Oman Jeyhun Bayramov Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi
    Sabah Azərbaycanın Omandakı səfirliyinin inzibati binasının rəsmi açılışı olacaq
    В Омане откроется административное здание посольства Азербайджана

    Latest News

    18:24

    Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretary

    Region
    18:17

    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine action

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justice

    Domestic policy
    18:04

    CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategy

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijani insurance firms unlikely to enter Kazakh market in near future – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    17:57

    President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

    Domestic policy
    17:46

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    17:26
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

    Military
    All News Feed