Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv heavily damaged in overnight air attack

A series of overnight air attacks by Russian forces on Kyiv caused serious damage to the building of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ukraine, Report informs via AZERTAC.

One of the missiles fell directly onto the embassy's territory, leaving a large crater. The building itself, along with its surrounding walls, sustained significant destruction. Part of the outer wall collapsed, windows were shattered, and vehicles belonging to diplomats were damaged.

Ukrainian authorities arrived at the site to assess the impact. Embassy staff members were not injured.

This is not the first time the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission has suffered damage from strikes on Kyiv, though the latest incident is reported to be the most severe.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, at least four civilians were killed and around 30 injured - including a child - during the ballistic and drone attacks. The assault reportedly involved nearly 20 ballistic and cruise missiles and more than 400 strike drones.