Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq denies rumors about Iraqis having difficulty obtaining visas

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq has refuted news regarding difficulties Iraqi citizens allegedly face when traveling to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The diplomatic mission's statement emphasized that the information being disseminated is false and misleading.

The embassy emphasized that to expedite visa processing, improve service quality, and promptly identify counterfeit documents, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has established cooperation with the international company VFS Global by signing a memorandum of understanding.

Since July 10, 2024, tourist visa applications from Iraqi citizens, as well as foreign citizens residing in the country, are accepted by the VFS Global visa center in Baghdad.

The embassy clarifies that all procedures-from the acceptance and review of applications to the issuance of visas - are carried out strictly in accordance with Azerbaijani law, and the cost of services is set out in the uniform tariffs stipulated in the memorandum.

The center's activities are constantly monitored by the Azerbaijani Embassy and VFS Global's head office, and inspections are conducted regularly. To ensure transparency, travel companies with a negative reputation are prohibited from submitting applications.

The Embassy also noted that the measures taken have already yielded positive results: a significant increase in the number of applications was recorded in 2025, despite the lack of direct flights in the first three months and the temporary closure of Iraqi airspace.

As of October 27, the Embassy had received 5,904 applications and 5,650 visas were successfully issued (for comparison, 4,800 applications were received for the entire year of 2024).

All incoming visa-related requests and complaints are thoroughly reviewed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy, ​​and if any violations are identified, the necessary measures are taken to correct them.