Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia marks Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 09:31
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia marks Victory Day

    The Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia has held an event to mark November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report, the embassy said in a post on X that during the event, participants paid tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs, honouring their courage and self-sacrifice, and highlighted the resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people.

    The reception was attended by ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Secretary-General Cheam Vidhya, representatives of the leadership of the OIC Youth Forum in Indonesia, heads of diplomatic missions, members of the Azerbaijani community, media representatives and other guests.

    Azerbaijani Embassy November 8 – Victory Day
    Azərbaycanın İndoneziyadakı səfirliyində Zəfər Günü ilə əlaqədar tədbir keçirilib
    В посольстве Азербайджана в Индонезии прошло мероприятие по случаю Дня Победы
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