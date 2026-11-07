Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia marks Victory Day
- 07 November, 2026
- 09:31
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The Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia has held an event to mark November 8 – Victory Day.
According to Report, the embassy said in a post on X that during the event, participants paid tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs, honouring their courage and self-sacrifice, and highlighted the resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people.
The reception was attended by ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Secretary-General Cheam Vidhya, representatives of the leadership of the OIC Youth Forum in Indonesia, heads of diplomatic missions, members of the Azerbaijani community, media representatives and other guests.
🇦🇿 Embassy hosted a reception marking 8 November – Victory Day of Azerbaijan, commemorating this historic day and celebrating the courage, resilience and unity of our people. We pay tribute to the cherished memory of our martyrs, honouring their sacrifice with deepest respect and gratitude. We extend our sincere gratitude to H.E. Dr. Chem Widhya, AIPA Secretary-General, the leadership of OIC Youth Indonesia, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, our dear compatriots, media representatives, and all other distinguished guests for joining us and sharing the joy and pride of this historic occasion. #Azerbaijan #8November #VictoryDay— AzEmbIndonesia (@AzEmbIndonesia) November 7, 2026