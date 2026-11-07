Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia marks Victory Day

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia has held an event to mark November 8 – Victory Day.

According to Report, the embassy said in a post on X that during the event, participants paid tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs, honouring their courage and self-sacrifice, and highlighted the resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people.

The reception was attended by ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Secretary-General Cheam Vidhya, representatives of the leadership of the OIC Youth Forum in Indonesia, heads of diplomatic missions, members of the Azerbaijani community, media representatives and other guests.