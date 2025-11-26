Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart
Foreign policy
26 November, 2025
- 14:33
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Report.
The sides noted that the October 9 summit in Dushanbe between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin boosted relations between the two countries across all areas.
It was noted that economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing dynamically and offer promising opportunities.
The parties also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and transportation sectors.
