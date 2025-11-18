Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

A delegation led by Azerbaijani MP Gaya Mammadov is taking part in the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Istanbul, Report informs.

The session includes a parliamentary conference under the theme 50 years of the OSCE: Revitalizing multilateralism through dialogue and cooperation, as well as a meeting of the Standing Committee and other events.

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), Numan Kurtulmus, who is hosting the event, received the Azerbaijani delegation.

During the meeting, delegation head Gaya Mammadov conveyed greetings from Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to Kurtulmus and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Turkish servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force transport aircraft returning from Ganja in Georgia.

The TBMM Speaker thanked the Azerbaijani side for its solidarity and asked that his greetings be conveyed to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, cooperation within the OSCE PA, and other issues of mutual interest.