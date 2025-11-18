Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 10:57
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

    A delegation led by Azerbaijani MP Gaya Mammadov is taking part in the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Istanbul, Report informs.

    The session includes a parliamentary conference under the theme 50 years of the OSCE: Revitalizing multilateralism through dialogue and cooperation, as well as a meeting of the Standing Committee and other events.

    The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), Numan Kurtulmus, who is hosting the event, received the Azerbaijani delegation.

    During the meeting, delegation head Gaya Mammadov conveyed greetings from Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to Kurtulmus and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Turkish servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force transport aircraft returning from Ganja in Georgia.

    The TBMM Speaker thanked the Azerbaijani side for its solidarity and asked that his greetings be conveyed to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, cooperation within the OSCE PA, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan OSCE PA Istanbul Gaya Mammadov Numan Kurtulmuş
    Photo
    Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyəti ATƏT PA-nın İstanbuldakı payız sessiyasında iştirak edir
    Photo
    Азербайджанская делегация участвует в осенней сессии ПА ОБСЕ в Стамбуле

    Latest News

    11:21

    Expert: US to secure its place in South Caucasus through TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    MP: Azerbaijan sees new opportunities amid growing US interest in region

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Azerbaijan's national time standard recognized internationally

    Business
    11:12

    Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Archaeological site in Azerbaijan's Shaki may receive official museum status

    Art
    10:56

    Kamran Bokhari: TRIPP significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    Price of Brent crude oil falls to $63.77 per barrel

    Energy
    10:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed