Azerbaijani, Cypriot FMs meet in Vienna

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with his colleague from Cyprus Constantinos Kombos on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.

At the meeting, plans for the presidency of Cyprus in the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, as well as broader regional situation were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest," the Azerbaijani MFA wrote in post on X.