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    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss normalization process

    Foreign policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 16:26
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss normalization process

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan have held a telephone conversation, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The sides welcomed positive developments in advancing the normalization process between the two countries.

    Bayramov and Mirzoyan also discussed regional issues and cooperation within multilateral platforms.

    Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process Jeyhun Bayramov Ararat Mirzoyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) telephone conversation
    Azərbaycan və Ermənistan XİN başçıları normallaşma prosesini müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Армении отметили позитивную динамику нормализации отношений

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