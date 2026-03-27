Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss normalization process
Foreign policy
- 27 March, 2026
- 16:26
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan have held a telephone conversation, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The sides welcomed positive developments in advancing the normalization process between the two countries.
Bayramov and Mirzoyan also discussed regional issues and cooperation within multilateral platforms.
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