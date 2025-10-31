Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    31 October, 2025
    • 13:02
    Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnership

    On the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, the Azerbaijan MFA said on X, Report informs.

    The ministers exchanged views on the current agenda of Azerbaijan–Hungary bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue, economic and humanitarian partnerships, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

    They also discussed regional developments and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Péter Szijjártó Azerbaijan–Hungary bilateral cooperation UNESCO General Conference
    Azərbaycan və Macarıstan XİN başçıları strateji tərəfdaşlığı müzakirə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджан и Венгрия подтвердили приверженность углублению стратегического партнерства

