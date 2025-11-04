Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani and French diplomats convene in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 20:59
    Azerbaijani and French diplomats convene in Baku

    French diplomats held talks in Baku on bilateral relations and regional agenda.

    As Report informs, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sophie Lagoutte wrote about this on her X page.

    "Comprehensive and fruitful discussions today among Azerbaidjani and French diplomats : Bertrand Buchwalter, President's diplomatic counsellor for continental Europe, and Brice Roquefeuil, MFA director for continental Europe, came to Baku to discuss Azerbaijan-France relations and regional issues with Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy affairs department of the presidential administration, and Elchin Amirbayov, president's representative for special missions. A very positive meeting to work on our bilateral bond in the wake of the recent meetings between Ilham Aliyev and Emmanuel Macron!" Sophie Lagoutte wrote.

    Sophie Lagoutte France Hikmat Hajiyev
    Bakıda Azərbaycan və Fransa diplomatları arasında danışıqlar aparılıb
    В Баку состоялись переговоры между азербайджанскими и французскими дипломатами

    Latest News

    20:59

    Azerbaijani and French diplomats convene in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:21

    6 bodies found at military helicopter crash site in Philippines

    Other countries
    20:15

    Jerusalem Post: Azerbaijan's victory in II Karabakh War strengthened its position globally

    Foreign policy
    19:51

    Szijjarto: Fuel supplies from US for Paks NPP may begin from 2028-2029

    Other countries
    19:27

    Political scientist: Necessary to create mechanism for joint response to disasters in South Caucasus

    Region
    19:05

    At least 7 dead after trains collide in central India

    Other countries
    18:52

    David Beckham knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle

    Football
    18:46

    Envoy: Kyiv and Baku discussing long-term gas supply contract - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    18:25

    Chrome leads Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms in October

    ICT
    All News Feed