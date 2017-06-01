Azerbaijan will play host to Children's Forum

© Report.az

Baku. 1 June. REPORTAZ/ "Azerbaijan continues to fulfill its obligations undertaken under the conventions signed on the protection of children's rights, responsibilities arising from the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the law "On the Rights of the Child" developed on its basis.

Report informs, Vice-Speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Bahar Muradova said addressing round table "My vote - my rights, discussion in parliament".

The vice-speaker said that the world, including Azerbaijan marks June 1 as International Children's Day: "As in regard with all human rights, Azerbaijan is also very attentive towards rights of child, which is its integral part. The main policy of the Azerbaijani state is to ensure children's education, health, create equal opportunities for children. All measures are being conducted in this regard. Azerbaijan will host Children's Forum this year. The proposals, issues raised in the forum will considered during the action of the parliament".