Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Ugandan diplomatic, service passport holders
Foreign policy
- 14 January, 2026
- 17:25
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a bill approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uganda on the Exemption of Diplomatic and Service Passport Holders from Visa Requirements," Report informs.
Latest News
17:58
Mexico reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:57
36 historical exhibits return to Azerbaijan after two decades abroadCultural policy
17:48
Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Somali diplomatic, service passport holdersForeign policy
17:47
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on TRIPP Implementation Framework documentForeign policy
17:41
Baku airport served nearly 8 million passengers in 2025Infrastructure
17:35
Oil exports via BTC pipeline up 16% in NovemberEnergy
17:29
Photo
Azerbaijan explores Israel's expertise in aquaculture and innovationAIC
17:25
Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Ugandan diplomatic, service passport holdersForeign policy
17:19