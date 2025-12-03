Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Foreign policy
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 15:46
    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Azerbaijan and Vietnam are exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation in the judicial field and develop new legal initiatives, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan told Report.

    A delegation led by Inam Karimov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan, paid an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam. As part of the trip, Karimov met with Nguyen Van Quang, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court.

    Nguyen Van Quang said the visit would elevate bilateral cooperation between the two countries' judicial systems, emphasizing that Vietnam attaches great importance to studying the experience and expertise of Azerbaijan's judiciary, particularly its Supreme Court.

    Karimov underlined Azerbaijan's readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on improving court operations and advancing digitalization within the judiciary. Both sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation and developing joint legal initiatives.

    During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Hanoi People's Court and the People's Court of Quang Ninh Province. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Vietnam, Shovgi Mehdizada, took part in the meetings.

