Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to broaden their exchange of expertise in the protection of state borders, Report informs via Uzbek media outlets.

The agreement was reached during a meeting held today in Tashkent between Salimjon Khusanov, Commander of the Border Troops of Uzbekistan's State Security Service, and Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the meeting, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as border protection, border control, the application of modern information technologies, and the improvement of logistical and technical support.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the course set by the presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, aimed at strengthening the historic friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the brotherly nations.