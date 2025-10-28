Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 17:46
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to broaden their exchange of expertise in the protection of state borders, Report informs via Uzbek media outlets.

    The agreement was reached during a meeting held today in Tashkent between Salimjon Khusanov, Commander of the Border Troops of Uzbekistan's State Security Service, and Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

    As a result of the meeting, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as border protection, border control, the application of modern information technologies, and the improvement of logistical and technical support.

    Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the course set by the presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, aimed at strengthening the historic friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the brotherly nations.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan border protection collaboration
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan sərhədlərin mühafizəsi sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirəcək
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан договорились расширить сотрудничество в охране госграницы

    Latest News

    18:24

    Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretary

    Region
    18:17

    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine action

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justice

    Domestic policy
    18:04

    CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategy

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijani insurance firms unlikely to enter Kazakh market in near future – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    17:57

    President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

    Domestic policy
    17:46

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    17:26
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

    Military
    All News Feed