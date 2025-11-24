Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan preparing joint grant competition for NGOs

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are preparing a joint grant competition for non-governmental organizations, Aygun Aliyeva, executive director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan, said at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, preparatory work is in its final stages.

"We have already signed a memorandum of cooperation with the National Assembly of Uzbekistan, the parliamentary commission, and the Yukselish (Ascension) Foundation. A joint grant competition for NGOs from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will be announced soon," she said.

Aliyeva also noted the role of transport corridors in strengthening ties between peoples.

"The Zangazur Corridor, which will become a reality in the coming years, will become a living bridge between the Turkic peoples. The path to Turkic unity is determined not only by the political will of states but also by the attitudes of peoples toward one another. This is why our agency is paying special attention to expanding cooperation with similar structures in the OTS," she said.