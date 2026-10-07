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    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 23:07
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    The latest consular consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been held in Baku.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, head of the ministry's Consular Department, while the Uzbek delegation was led by Abduvakhit Tursunov, deputy head of the Consular and Legal Department.

    Representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Science and Education, State Migration Service and State Border Service, as well as the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, also attended the meeting.

    During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the consular field.

    The parties also reviewed cooperation in justice, education, border, migration and other important areas, and stressed the importance of strengthening the bilateral contractual and legal framework to ensure the rights and protection of citizens.

    At the end of the talks, the heads of the two delegations signed a protocol on the meeting.

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Emil Safarov Political consultations Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan arasında konsulluq məsləhətləşmələri keçirilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан провели консульские консультации в Баку
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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