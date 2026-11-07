Azerbaijan, US and Armenia establish trilateral working groups on TRIPP project

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Azerbaijan, the United States and Armenia have launched trilateral technical working groups to plan the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), according to a joint statement of the governments of the three countries, cited by Report.

The launch of the working groups was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Brendan Hanrahan, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.

According to the statement, the new format brings together representatives of government agencies and technical experts from the three countries to work jointly on developing regional transport connectivity, strengthening long-term stability and expanding economic cooperation.

The parties agreed to establish the first two trilateral working groups, which will focus on transport and electricity transmission.

The statement emphasized that the groups' work would help address complex technical issues and pave the way for the next stages of TRIPP's implementation, including its integration with other regional infrastructure.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to the prompt practical launch of all components of the project.