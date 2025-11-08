Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 18:23
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    A trilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, took place on November 8, Report informs via AZERTAG.

    During the meeting, the President of Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, hailing the excellent organization of the military parade in Baku.

    During the conversation, it was noted that Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan always stand by each other. They also noted the further development of cooperation among the countries across political, economic, military, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

    The leaders exchanged views on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral format.

    Azərbaycan, Türkiyə prezidentləri və Pakistanın Baş nazirinin üçtərəfli görüşü olub
    Состоялась трехсторонняя встреча президентов Азербайджана, Турции и премьер-министра Пакистана

