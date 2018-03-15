Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia FMs meet in Baku

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The first quadrilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia has today started in Baku with participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze.

Report informs, the meeting envisaging bilateral and trilateral cooperation among the countries will contribute to strengthening the regional peace, stability and security on the quadrilateral format and will promote cooperation in economic, transport, energy, tourism, cultural and other areas of mutual interest.

The ministerial meeting in the quadrilateral format is being held for the first time. The initiator of the event is Azerbaijan.

The sixth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey foreign ministers was held in Baku on September 6, 2017, and the fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers was held in Baku on December 20, 2017.