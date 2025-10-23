Azerbaijan to conduct training for Ukrainian deminers

Azerbaijan will conduct training for Ukrainian deminers, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

It was noted that within the framework of the Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC 2025), held in Tokyo, Japan, on October 22–23, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ANAMA and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Conducting Training in the Republic of Azerbaijan on Humanitarian Mine Action" was signed by Chairman of ANAMA"s Board Vugar Suleymanov and Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Roman Prymush.

The document provides for ANAMA to organize relevant training in Azerbaijan for SESU specialists in humanitarian mine clearance.