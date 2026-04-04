The third batch of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Iran, with a total weight of 200 tons, has crossed the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, according to Report's southern bureau.

The trucks carrying the humanitarian cargo entered Iranian territory through the Astara Border Crossing.

14:15

The third batch of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Iran, with a total weight of 200 tons, has reached the Azerbaijan-Iran border, according to Report's southern bureau.

09:15

Azerbaijan is dispatching another batch of humanitarian aid to Iran following instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, based on a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Report, the aid is intended to help meet the current needs of the people of neighboring and friendly Iran.

The shipment includes a total of 200 tons of supplies, consisting of various food products, medicines, and medical equipment. Of this, 190 tons are food items, 7 tons are medicines, and 3 tons are medical supplies.

The humanitarian cargo is being delivered by 10 trucks.