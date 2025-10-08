Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia expand legal cooperation ties

Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of strong ties between their law enforcement agencies, Report informs.

This came during Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev's participation in an international conference held in Jeddah, at the invitation of Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, President of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

During their bilateral meeting, Al-Kahmous highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries in various fields and welcomed the deepening cooperation between their legal institutions.

Kamran Aliyev voiced confidence that collaboration-particularly with Nazaha-would intensify, especially in the recovery of criminally obtained assets and broader efforts in combating crime through bilateral and international frameworks.

During the visit, Aliyev also held talks with Somalia's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hasan Moallim Mahmoud Sheikh Ali. They discussed the impact of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's February visit to Azerbaijan and the agreements signed during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev emphasized that high-level political ties are encouraging stronger institutional cooperation. Minister Sheikh Ali welcomed the expanding partnership, noting that it contributes to joint efforts in criminal justice and legal assistance.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General met with Qatar's Attorney General, Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations and inter-agency cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to continue productive engagement both bilaterally and within international organizations.