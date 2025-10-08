Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia expand legal cooperation ties

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:34
    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia expand legal cooperation ties

    Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of strong ties between their law enforcement agencies, Report informs.

    This came during Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev's participation in an international conference held in Jeddah, at the invitation of Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, President of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

    During their bilateral meeting, Al-Kahmous highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries in various fields and welcomed the deepening cooperation between their legal institutions.

    Kamran Aliyev voiced confidence that collaboration-particularly with Nazaha-would intensify, especially in the recovery of criminally obtained assets and broader efforts in combating crime through bilateral and international frameworks.

    During the visit, Aliyev also held talks with Somalia's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hasan Moallim Mahmoud Sheikh Ali. They discussed the impact of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's February visit to Azerbaijan and the agreements signed during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

    Aliyev emphasized that high-level political ties are encouraging stronger institutional cooperation. Minister Sheikh Ali welcomed the expanding partnership, noting that it contributes to joint efforts in criminal justice and legal assistance.

    Additionally, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General met with Qatar's Attorney General, Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations and inter-agency cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to continue productive engagement both bilaterally and within international organizations.

    Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia Kamran Aliyev Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous international conference legal institutions
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı cinayətkarlıqla mübarizə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı gücləndirəcək
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Саудовская Аравия укрепляют сотрудничество в борьбе с преступностью

    Latest News

    16:59

    Baku TV launches new program ‘Stay in Sports'

    Media
    16:52

    Azerbaijan, ITFC mull expanded cooperation under TCCA+ program

    Finance
    16:49

    Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral states

    Military
    16:44

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projects

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperation

    Domestic policy
    16:30
    Photo

    Over 40 million smokers switch to smoke-free alternatives

    Business
    16:16

    Abdulsalam Al Murshidi: Co-op with Azerbaijan opens access to advanced technologies

    Business
    16:12

    Iran boosts oil output despite sanctions, exports hit record levels

    Region
    16:01

    European Parliament mulls response to Russia's hybrid threats: unity, restraint, disagreement

    Other
    All News Feed