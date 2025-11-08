Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Buenos Aires

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    • 08 November, 2025
    An event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War has been held in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, Report informs referring to Argentine media.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Argentina Ramzi Teymurov delivered a welcoming speech at the event, noting the significance of this significant date for his country.

    "Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has achieved significant economic growth, reducing poverty to 5% and advancing an agenda of urban development, modern infrastructure, and governance reforms, fighting corruption, and transitioning to a green energy model. The country has strengthened its position as a strategic corridor for international transportation and a host for important global events, including the recent Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and world-renowned sporting events, including the Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix," the diplomat added.

