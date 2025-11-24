Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general visits Bucharest on official trip

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 09:49
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general visits Bucharest on official trip

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev is on a working visit to Bucharest at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Alex Florenta, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania said, Report informs.

    On November 23, the delegation visited the bust of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Bucharest's Tei Park, paying tribute and laying wreaths and flowers in his memory.

    The delegation also visited Azerbaijan's Embassy in Romania, met with embassy staff and discussed prospects for strengthening Azerbaijan-Romania cooperation in various fields. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office presented the embassy library with copies of the book "Karabakh is Azerbaijan."

    Photo
    Kamran Əliyevin rəhbərlik etdiyi nümayəndə heyəti Rumıniyada işğüzar səfərdədir
    Photo
    Генпрокурор Азербайджана Кямран Алиев находится с делегацией в рабочем визите в Бухаресте

