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    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, UNODC mull further anti-terrorism cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 15:11
    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, UNODC mull further anti-terrorism cooperation

    The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have discussed further cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Report informs, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Chief of the Terrorism Prevention Branch at UNODC Roberto Arbitrio. The parties discussed the results of cooperation and prospects for its expansion.

    Aliyev noted the importance of Arbitrio's visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 4th Baku Security Forum, which is taking place on September 21-23, and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of interaction.

    At the meeting, it was noted that in recent years, the Prosecutor General's Office and UNODC have implemented a number of joint initiatives, including within COP29 and the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network).

    The parties discussed practical cooperation in the fight against terrorism, its financing, and its links to organized crime, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure and countering the use of new technologies and virtual assets for terrorist purposes.

    Aliyev also informed about coordination with UNODC ahead of the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on September 26 - October 1.

    An exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest took place at the meeting.

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, UNODC mull further anti-terrorism cooperation
    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, UNODC mull further anti-terrorism cooperation

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