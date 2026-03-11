Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Thomas Konietzko, President of the International Canoe Federation, and Jean Zoungrana, President of the European Canoe Association, who are visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The parties noted that the development of sports is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's state policy.

Information was provided about the work carried out to promote water sports in the country, particularly canoeing.

During the visit, the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and the European Canoe Association was underscored.

The guests noted that the measures taken to develop sports in Azerbaijan, as well as the favorable conditions created for canoeing, left a strong impression on them.