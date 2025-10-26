Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Austria
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2025
- 11:58
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the government and people of Austria on the occasion of their National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Austria, we express our best wishes and warm congratulations to the Government and People of Austria.
Happy National Day, Austria!" the ministry said in a post on X.
