    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Austria

    26 October, 2025
    11:57
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Austria

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the government and people of Austria on the occasion of their National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Austria, we express our best wishes and warm congratulations to the Government and People of Austria.

    Happy National Day, Austria!" the ministry said in a post on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Avstriyanı milli bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Австрию с национальным праздником

