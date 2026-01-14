Azerbaijan's MFA comments on TRIPP Implementation Framework document

The adoption of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Implementation Framework document, in addition to once again demonstrating the US side's commitment to the agreements reached within the framework of the Washington Summit on August 8, is an important step towards starting the practical work in this area, Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, according to Report.

He noted that it is also important in terms of fulfilling the obligations undertaken by Armenia.

"Ensuring unimpeded connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is one of the main priorities of our country. The TRIPP route is also important in terms of diversifying trade and connections in the wider region," Hajizada said.