Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Qatar
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2025
- 10:06
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Qatar following the tragic death of three Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt, according to Report.
"We express condolences to the Government and people of the State of Qatar over the tragic death of Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt," the ministry said in a post on Facebook.
