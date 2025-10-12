Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Qatar

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 10:06
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Qatar

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Qatar following the tragic death of three Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt, according to Report.

    "We express condolences to the Government and people of the State of Qatar over the tragic death of Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt," the ministry said in a post on Facebook.

