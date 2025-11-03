Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama
- 03 November, 2025
- 16:39
The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has congratulated Panama on National Day.
According to Report, the ministry shared the congratulatory post on X.
Congratulations to Panama and its people on the occasion of the National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 3, 2025
Happy National Day! 🇵🇦@CancilleriaPma pic.twitter.com/eOVCd5tKN8
