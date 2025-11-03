Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama

    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 16:39
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama

    The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has congratulated Panama on National Day.

    According to Report, the ministry shared the congratulatory post on X.

