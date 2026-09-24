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    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Guinea-Bissau on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:13
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Guinea-Bissau on National Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Guinea-Bissau on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of Guinea-Bissau's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Guinea-Bissau
    Azərbaycan XİN Qvineya-Bisaunu Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Гвинею-Бисау с Национальным днем
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