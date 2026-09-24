Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Guinea-Bissau on National Day
Foreign policy
- 24 September, 2026
- 11:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Guinea-Bissau on its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of Guinea-Bissau's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of Guinea-Bissau’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 24, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇬🇼#Guniea-Bissau pic.twitter.com/nleHQbtUs1
Azərbaycan XİN Qvineya-Bisaunu Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Гвинею-Бисау с Национальным днем
Latest News
12:15
French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian saysOther countries
12:03
FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with AzerbaijanAIC
12:02
Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)Finance
12:00
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in BakuSports
11:57
Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)Finance
11:53
Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central AsiaInfrastructure
11:47
Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PMOther countries
11:46
ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaulInfrastructure
11:34