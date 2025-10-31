Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister: UNESCO-supported Baku Process gains global recognition

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, noting that the "Baku Process," launched in 2008 in Baku and supported by UNESCO, is now recognized internationally as a successful model.

According to Report, speaking at the 43rd session of UNESCO"s General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he highlighted that Azerbaijan holds a leading global position with 24 elements inscribed on UNESCO"s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The minister emphasized that restoring cultural heritage in liberated territories remains a key government priority, while the presence of landmines poses significant challenges to this effort.

Bayramov also stressed UNESCO"s role as an important platform for partnership and mutual understanding and called for strengthened collaborative efforts to ensure all regions and countries receive attention and support.