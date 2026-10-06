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    Azerbaijan's envoy, political director at Latvian Foreign Ministry mull significance of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 20:21
    Azerbaijan's envoy, political director at Latvian Foreign Ministry mull significance of Middle Corridor

    Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Riga, Nermine Mustafayeva, has discussed the growing importance of the Middle Corridor during a meeting with Juris Poikāns, Under-Secretary of State and Political Director at the Latvian Foreign Ministry, Report informs.

    "Today I had a very good discussion with Juris Poikāns, Under-Secretary of State–Political Director at the Latvian MFA. We discussed Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, developments in the South Caucasus, regional security, and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and wider connectivity between Europe and Asia. I greatly valued his insights and look forward to continuing our dialogue," she wrote on X.

    Nermine Mustafayeva Middle Corridor Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Azerbaijan-Latvia relations
    Azərbaycan-Latviya münasibətləri müzakirə edilib
    Посол Азербайджана и политдиректор МИД Латвии обсудили значение Среднего коридора
    44 - Tezliklə
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