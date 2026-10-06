Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Riga, Nermine Mustafayeva, has discussed the growing importance of the Middle Corridor during a meeting with Juris Poikāns, Under-Secretary of State and Political Director at the Latvian Foreign Ministry, Report informs.

"Today I had a very good discussion with Juris Poikāns, Under-Secretary of State–Political Director at the Latvian MFA. We discussed Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, developments in the South Caucasus, regional security, and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and wider connectivity between Europe and Asia. I greatly valued his insights and look forward to continuing our dialogue," she wrote on X.