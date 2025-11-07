Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan hosts event marking Victory Day

A reception dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tajikistan, Report informs, citing the embassy.

The event was attended by Qayrat Azizzoda, Chairman of the Tajikistan–Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Tajikistan, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, students, and other guests.

In his speech, Ambassador Alimirzamin Asgarov highlighted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army ended nearly 30 years of occupation, liberating more than 300 settlements during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The diplomat also spoke about the landmine problem faced by Azerbaijan and its victims, the reconstruction and restoration efforts carried out under the Great Return Program, and the country's achievements in urban planning.

Asgarov referred to the outcomes of the August 8 summit in Washington, emphasizing that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) - which will ensure unhindered access via the Zangezur Corridor - is set to become a key segment of the Middle Corridor, connecting Asia and Europe. He noted that the route will help expand international freight transit capacity, contribute to the prosperity of regional countries, and support their integration into global supply chains.

He added that TRIPP will also offer vast opportunities for the transportation of energy resources, export of electricity - particularly renewable energy - and the installation of fiber-optic lines, potentially turning the region into an international trade and digital communications hub.

The ambassador further underlined that a new era of peace has begun between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Azerbaijan lifting long-standing transit restrictions for goods bound for Armenia. The first such transit involved the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia, a step widely welcomed by foreign governments and international organizations.

The event concluded with the screening of videos dedicated to Victory Day and Azerbaijan. A photo exhibition and a display of translated books and cultural magazines were organized by the embassy, and guests were treated to samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine and sweets.