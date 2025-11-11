Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, expressed his condolences to Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, following the crash of a military transport aircraft near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, according to Report.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the C-130 military transport aircraft en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. I pray to the Almighty for the souls of the deceased, share in the grief of their loved ones, and with deep sorrow extend my condolences to their families," the minister said.