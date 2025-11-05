Azerbaijan's commitment to combating all forms of discrimination highlighted at UN

The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan strictly prohibits discrimination and guarantees equal rights and freedoms for all individuals, according to Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Report informs.

He made the remark during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism at the 3rd Committee session of the UN General Assembly's 80th session.

Hajiyev emphasized that promoting and preserving cultural diversity could play a vital role not only in fostering understanding and building bridges between cultures, but also in combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.

He noted that states must openly condemn and prohibit organizations that promote or incite racial discrimination.

"Azerbaijan remains committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals residing within its territory, regardless of race, color, origin, nationality, or ethnic identity, and will continue its efforts to eliminate all forms and manifestations of racial discrimination at both national and global levels," Hajiyev stated.