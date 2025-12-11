Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, Russia hold interministerial political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 08:08
    Azerbaijan, Russia hold interministerial political consultations

    Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia took place in Baku, the Azerbaijani ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, and the Russian delegation by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

    The parties held a broad exchange of views on the current state of bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual interest on the international and regional agendas.

    It was emphasized that the agreements reached at the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia on October 9 of this year in Dushanbe form the foundation of the bilateral political dialogue.

    During the political consultations, prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade, humanitarian, and other spheres were also discussed.

    Furthermore, issues of cooperation within regional platforms were discussed. The Russian side was provided detailed information on the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan.

    Azərbaycan və Rusiya XİN-ləri arasında növbəti siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirilib
    Азербайджан и РФ провели межмидовские политконсультации

