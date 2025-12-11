Price of Brent crude oil stabilizes at $62.15 per barrel

Oil prices remained stable in Thursday's trading, as traders assessed news regarding the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the situation in Venezuela, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of February Brent crude futures on London's ICE Futures exchange is $62.15 per barrel, down $0.06 (0.1%) from the previous close.

WTI crude futures for January on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading have fallen by $0.03 (0.05%) to $58.43 per barrel.