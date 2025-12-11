Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Price of Brent crude oil stabilizes at $62.15 per barrel

    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 10:56
    Price of Brent crude oil stabilizes at $62.15 per barrel

    Oil prices remained stable in Thursday's trading, as traders assessed news regarding the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the situation in Venezuela, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February Brent crude futures on London's ICE Futures exchange is $62.15 per barrel, down $0.06 (0.1%) from the previous close.

    WTI crude futures for January on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading have fallen by $0.03 (0.05%) to $58.43 per barrel.

    oil prices Brent crude WTI Crude
    Цена нефти Brent стабилизировалась на уровне $62,15 за баррель

    Latest News

    11:10

    Fire in two-story building in Istanbul leaves 3 children dead

    Region
    11:04

    Azerbaijan and US discuss joint investments in tech and transport

    ICT
    10:56

    Price of Brent crude oil stabilizes at $62.15 per barrel

    Energy
    10:44

    Gold prices rise as US Treasury yields fall

    Finance
    10:35

    Gabriel Martinelli makes history in Champions League for Arsenal

    Football
    10:27

    Bolivian ex-President Arce detained in embezzlement probe

    Other countries
    10:21

    Nikol Pashinyan to travel from Hamburg to Moscow

    Region
    10:15

    Brazilian parliamentary commission rejects ratification of treaty on nuclear weapons

    Other countries
    10:06

    US House passes $901B military defense bill

    Other countries
    All News Feed