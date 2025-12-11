Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Gabriel Martinelli entered the history books of Arsenal and the UEFA Champions League, Report informs via One Football.

    He became the first Gunners player to score in five consecutive games in the top European club competition.

    The feat was achieved this Wednesday in a match against Brugge, away from home. The Brazilian forward was responsible for closing the score in the 3-0 victory in the sixth round of the league phase.

    Martinelli's impressive streak also places him on a very select list: he is the first player to find the net in five consecutive matches in all major European competitions since Thierry Henry, who last achieved the feat in the UEFA Cup in April 2000.

    There are 25 years separating the achievements. Henry, a club legend and one of the greatest strikers in the history of English football, was the last to boast such consistent numbers in continental competitions. Now, Martinelli follows in his footsteps.

    The milestone reinforces the excellent phase of the 23-year-old player, who has been a key piece in Arsenal's tactical scheme. With speed, technique, and a keen goal-scoring instinct, Martinelli has been fulfilling the role of a decisive player on the team's European nights.

    "Gabriel Martinelli is the first ever Arsenal player to score in five successive appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and first in all major European competitions since Thierry Henry in the UEFA Cup in April 2000 (6). Fulfilling," the OPTA posted on X.

