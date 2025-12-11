Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Gold prices rise as US Treasury yields fall

    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 10:44
    Gold prices rose slightly on December 11 as US Treasury yields fell, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $14.05 from the previous close, or 0.33%, to $4,238.75 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures rose 1.81% to $62.135 per ounce, having exceeded $63 per ounce for the first time in history earlier in the day.

    Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell to 4.130% from 4.171% at the previous close. US Treasuries are a safe haven alternative to gold, and a decline in their yield could also contribute to higher prices for the precious metal.

    The market also took note of the results of the US Federal Reserve's December meeting, which were released earlier on Thursday. The regulator lowered the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.5-3.75% per annum.

    gold prices US Treasury Fed
