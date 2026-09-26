Azerbaijan, Russia discuss trade and economic cooperation
Foreign policy
- 26 September, 2026
- 12:10
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
The Cabinet of Ministers told Report that the meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, including the industrial, energy, transport and logistics sectors.
Azərbaycan və Rusiya Baş nazirlərinin müavinləri iqtisadi əlaqələri müzakirə edib
Шахин Мустафаев и Александр Новак обсудили сотрудничество в энергетике и логистике
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