    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 16:29
    Azerbaijan represented in event on International Day of Education at UNESCO

    Azerbaijan participated in the International Day of Education 2026 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the Azerbaijani representation to UNESCO said in a post on X.

    "The Delegation of Azerbaijan participated in the International Day of Education 2026, celebrated at UNESCO Headquarters on 23 January 2026, under the theme 'The Power of Youth in Co-Creating Education,'" the post reads.

    UNESCO Azerbaijan education International Day of Education 2026
    Azərbaycan UNESCO-da Beynəlxalq Təhsil Günündə iştirak edib
    Азербайджан принял участие в Международном дне образования в ЮНЕСКО

