    Azerbaijan ready to share labor and social protection experience with OTS members

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 12:22
    Azerbaijan ready to share labor and social protection experience with OTS members

    Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in labor, employment, and social protection with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at the first meeting of OTS ministers in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized Azerbaijan's willingness to engage in a mutual exchange of expertise in the field:

    "I consider expanding cooperation and exchanging experiences in labor, employment, and social protection a crucial step in deepening relations among our countries. We are eager to share Azerbaijan's achievements and experiences in these areas with OTS member states, as well as to learn from the experiences of other member countries," Aliyev stated.

    Nazir: Azərbaycan öz təcrübələrini TDT ölkələri ilə bölüşməyə hazırdır
    Анар Алиев: Азербайджан готов делиться опытом в сфере труда и соцзащиты с ОТГ

