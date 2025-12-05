Azerbaijan ready to share labor and social protection experience with OTS members
Foreign policy
- 05 December, 2025
- 12:22
Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in labor, employment, and social protection with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at the first meeting of OTS ministers in Baku, Report informs.
He emphasized Azerbaijan's willingness to engage in a mutual exchange of expertise in the field:
"I consider expanding cooperation and exchanging experiences in labor, employment, and social protection a crucial step in deepening relations among our countries. We are eager to share Azerbaijan's achievements and experiences in these areas with OTS member states, as well as to learn from the experiences of other member countries," Aliyev stated.
Latest News
13:51
Photo
SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus AirportEnergy
13:43
Photo
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near futureAIC
13:42
Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture FestivalCultural policy
13:38
Photo
OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protectionForeign policy
13:30
Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about AzerbaijanMedia
13:27
State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:27
Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with GeorgiaEducation and science
13:24
Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'Domestic policy
13:22
Photo