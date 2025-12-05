OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protection
Foreign policy
- 05 December, 2025
- 13:38
A joint declaration has been signed in Baku following the first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
According to Report, the meeting, entitled "Cooperation in the Sphere of Labor for the Common Welfare of the Turkic States," brought together representatives from all member countries of the organization.
The document envisages strengthening cooperation in areas such as labor legislation, protection of labor rights, occupational health and safety, and gender equality.
The creation of a Working Group on Labor, Employment, and Social Protection is also planned.
Latest News
13:51
Photo
SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus AirportEnergy
13:43
Photo
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near futureAIC
13:42
Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture FestivalCultural policy
13:38
Photo
OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protectionForeign policy
13:30
Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about AzerbaijanMedia
13:27
State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:27
Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with GeorgiaEducation and science
13:24
Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'Domestic policy
13:22
Photo