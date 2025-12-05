OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protection

A joint declaration has been signed in Baku following the first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to Report, the meeting, entitled "Cooperation in the Sphere of Labor for the Common Welfare of the Turkic States," brought together representatives from all member countries of the organization.

The document envisages strengthening cooperation in areas such as labor legislation, protection of labor rights, occupational health and safety, and gender equality.

The creation of a Working Group on Labor, Employment, and Social Protection is also planned.