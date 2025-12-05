Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport

    Energy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:51
    SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and UCC Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on fuel supply to Damascus International Airport, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    The companies plan to establish a joint venture to supply the airport with fuel and provide the necessary infrastructure. SOCAR's role in the joint venture will be to offer technical support for fuel supply operations and ensure the provision of aviation fuel.

    On September 6, 2025, SOCAR and UCC Holding also signed MoUs envisaging long-term cooperation in Syria and international energy markets.

    SOCAR Dəməşq Hava Limanını yanacaqla təchiz edəcək
    SOCAR и UCC Holding" создадут СП для снабжения топливом аэропорта Дамаска

