SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport
Energy
- 05 December, 2025
- 13:51
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and UCC Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on fuel supply to Damascus International Airport, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
The companies plan to establish a joint venture to supply the airport with fuel and provide the necessary infrastructure. SOCAR's role in the joint venture will be to offer technical support for fuel supply operations and ensure the provision of aviation fuel.
On September 6, 2025, SOCAR and UCC Holding also signed MoUs envisaging long-term cooperation in Syria and international energy markets.
Latest News
15:24
Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media"s most pressing issuesForeign policy
15:20
SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in UzbekistanEnergy
15:07
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold plenary session on December 9Milli Majlis
15:06
New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of AzerbaijanEcology
15:04
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of ThailandForeign policy
14:59
Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026Foreign policy
14:49
Photo
Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issuesDomestic policy
14:46
UK secretary of state for defence arrives in YerevanRegion
14:45