Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near future

Land competitions are planned to be held in Azerbaijan in the coming weeks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said during a ceremony for signing lease agreements with entrepreneurs for lands offered through investment competitions in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"As you know, most recently, a total of 6,876 hectares of land in Khojaly, Khojavand, and Lachin districts were put up for competition, with 4,654 hectares leased out. In particular, lands in Khojavand and Khojaly that were not leased during this competition will be re-offered," she was quoted as saying by Report.

Gadimova added that the first five years of activity by entrepreneurs who sign lease agreements will be especially important for the extension of contracts.

"The activities of entrepreneurs in these areas will be monitored annually. The aim of the process is both to support the entrepreneurs and to ensure they fulfill their obligations," she said.