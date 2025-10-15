Azerbaijan plays key role in Middle East peace, Turkish expert says

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:07
    Azerbaijan has played an important role in promoting peace in the Middle East, Mesut Hakkı Çaşın, a professor at Yeditepe University of Türkiye, told Report.

    Çaşın highlighted Azerbaijan's participation alongside Türkiye at the recent Middle East Peace Summit held on October 13 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

    The summit, attended by world leaders, aimed to secure a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Professor Çaşın emphasized that the involvement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, along with their bilateral meetings, positively influenced the peace process. The event underscored Azerbaijan's growing influence in the region, thanks to its strong relations with Türkiye, the US, and Arab states.

    He also noted Azerbaijan's restored territorial integrity and strengthened image as a peace-loving country on the global stage. Following the summit's approval of a peace plan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye's support for the return of Gaza residents and delivery of humanitarian aid emerged as crucial factors.

    "Together, these two countries' efforts to end ongoing conflicts worldwide serve as a model for others," Çaşın said. He added that Azerbaijan's ongoing normalization of relations with Armenia significantly contributes to lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

    Türkiyəli professor: Yaxın Şərqdə sülhün təmin edilməsində Azərbaycan da mühüm rol oynayıb
    Турецкий профессор: Азербайджан сыграл важную роль в обеспечении мира на Ближнем Востоке

